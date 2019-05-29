Today Special Counsel Robert Mueller broke his silence about his report. He said there was Russian interference in the 2016 election, but insufficient evidence of a broad conspiracy with the Trump campaign. Mueller emphasized that he did not clear the president of obstruction of justice.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller speaks, doesn't clear Trump of obstruction of justice
Mueller: There was Russian meddling, Trump isn't exonerated of obstruction of justice
8 min, 55 sec
Missouri could become the only U.S. state with no abortion clinics
Missouri is threatening to pull a Planned Parenthood clinic’s license to perform abortions this week. If that happens, Missouri will become the only state with no abortion...
8 min, 49 sec
Can you give up flying to fight climate change? Tips for greener travel
The summer travel season officially kicked off during the Memorial Day weekend. TSA says more than 260 million people are expected to pass through airport checkpoints...
9 min, 55 sec
Why Live Nation is buying indie music clubs in in LA
Live Nation, the company that owns Ticketmaster and produces big-name concerts, is expanding into the indie scene. Live Nation has bought Spaceland Presents, known for its...
9 min, 10 sec
Madeleine Brand
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Adriana Cargill