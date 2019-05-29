Special Counsel Robert Mueller speaks, doesn't clear Trump of obstruction of justice

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders speaks on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's statement about his report into Russia’s role in the 2016 U.S. election and any potential wrong doing by President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 29, 2019. Photo credit: Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Today Special Counsel Robert Mueller broke his silence about his report. He said there was Russian interference in the 2016 election, but insufficient evidence of a broad conspiracy with the Trump campaign. Mueller emphasized that he did not clear the president of obstruction of justice.

