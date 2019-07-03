Popular destinations are now overrun with tourists who are creating heavy traffic, crowding sidewalks and tromping on delicate ruins. Press Play has a new summer series called #stayhome, featuring places in the world where locals are pulling back their welcome mats. We start in Venice, Italy.
Traveling to Italy this summer? Maybe skip Venice
From this Episode:
Will police be able to arrest people for sleeping on the streets?
Under a 12-year-old court settlement, police can’t arrest people for sleeping on the streets. That could come to an end. Lawyer Ted Olsen, who successfully argued Bush v.
8 min, 29 sec
Navy Seal accused of killing ISIS captive is found not guilty
Navy Seal Chief Edward Gallagher has been found not guilty of murder in the killing of a teenage ISIS captive in Iraq.
6 min, 57 sec
Chinese tourism in the U.S. is slowing down
The United States has long been a popular destination for Chinese tourists to visit, but that may be changing. In 2018 the number of Chinese travelers to the U.S. did not...
8 min, 34 sec
How tourism is affecting the culture of Venice, Italy
Summer is a time to travel, and tourism is good for the economy. However, some popular destinations are now overrun with tourists.
10 min, 16 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Caitlin Plummer