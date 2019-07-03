Traveling to Italy this summer? Maybe skip Venice

Popular destinations are now overrun with tourists who are creating heavy traffic, crowding sidewalks and tromping on delicate ruins. Press Play has a new summer series called #stayhome, featuring places in the world where locals are pulling back their welcome mats. We start in Venice, Italy.

