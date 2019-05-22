Under a new Trump administration plan, about 55,000 US-born children could be evicted from their homes because their parents are undocumented. We get reaction from California Congresswoman Nanette Barragán, who has many undocumented immigrants living in public housing in her district.
Trump plan to evict undocumented immigrants from public housing has some raising alarms
From this Episode:
Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán on Trump plan to evict undocumented immigrants from public housing
At a hearing yesterday, HUD Secretary Ben Carson defended a new plan that would push undocumented immigrants out of public housing. Families can currently live in...
19 min, 5 sec
As border agents leave migrants stranded, volunteers step in to help
Migrants are overwhelming detention centers along the border, so Customs and Border Protection officers are putting some of them on buses and dropping them off sometimes...
9 min, 47 sec
How celebrity Mexican chef Gabriela Cámara came up with her famous tuna tostada
Mexican Chef Gabriela Cámara has been running a massively popular seafood restaurant in Mexico City for 20 years called Contramar. She has another restaurant in San...
15 min, 14 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Adriana Cargill