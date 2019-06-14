One of Donald Trump’s last California properties, a 5400 square foot Beverly Hills mansion, has been sold for $13.5 million. That's nearly double what the Trump Organization paid for it 12 years ago. It was bought by Hillcrest Asia Limited, a company run by Indonesian billionaire and Trump business partner Hary Tanoesoedibjo.
Trump sells his Beverly Hills house for way above the average home price
From this Episode:
U.S. says Iran fired on two oil tankers, but Iran says it didn't
President Trump says there’s absolutely no doubt that Iran was behind attacks this week on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. This follows the U.S.
9 min, 6 sec
Crisis in Sudan becomes a cause on social media with #BlueforSudan
Comedian Hasan Minhaj devoted an episode of his Netflix show “The Patriot Act” to what’s going on in Sudan.
8 min, 5 sec
New York just passed sweeping protections for renters, while rent control measures died in California
Real estate developers have had a huge influence on New York state lawmakers for decades. But Governor Andrew Cuomo shut the door on them and allowed progressive Democrats...
12 min, 6 sec
8 min, 19 sec
Critic: 'Men in Black: International' is absolutely useless, but Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thomson are fun together
Our critics review "Shaft," about an FBI cyber security expert whose friend dies mysteriously, then pairs up with his father, cop John Shaft, to find the truth; "The Dead...
12 min, 58 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Adriana Cargill