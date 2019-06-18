Want to minimize your accent? There's an app for that

Foreign language books.

For people who are trying to mask their accent and sound more American, there are now more possibilities than a human coach. The app ELSA Speak is using artificial intelligence to give people detailed feedback on their English pronunciation.

