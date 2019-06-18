For people who are trying to mask their accent and sound more American, there are now more possibilities than a human coach. The app ELSA Speak is using artificial intelligence to give people detailed feedback on their English pronunciation.
Want to minimize your accent? There's an app for that
From this Episode:
Trump threatens mass arrests of undocumented immigrants
President Trump recently tweeted plans to remove millions of undocumented immigrants starting next week.
7 min, 37 sec
Artificial intelligence tries to help you minimize your accent. Should you use it?
LA is filled with dialect coaches helping actors prepare for roles, and maybe acquire or lose an accent. But for people trying to mask their accent and sound more American,...
17 min, 52 sec
Why are there so many bleak teen dramas on TV?
A new controversial HBO series called "Euphoria" premiered this weekend, and it follows a troubled high school student just out of rehab.
13 min, 18 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Gabriela Sierra Alonso, Rebecca Mooney