What to watch on TV now that ‘Game of Thrones’ is over

More than 19 million people in the U.S. watched the final episode of “Game of Thrones,” making it the most watched episode of any HBO show ever. Now that the show is over, we get recommendations on what to watch: “Succession” on HBO, “Tuca & Bertie” on Netflix, “Fleabag” on Amazon Prime, and “Ramy” on Hulu.
Former White House Counsel Don McGahn was a no-show at today's House Judiciary Committee hearing
Former White House Counsel Don McGahn was a no-show at today’s House Judiciary Committee hearing. On orders from the White House, McGahn defied the committee’s subpoena.
An inside look at life in Venezuela, a country in turmoil
Representatives of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido are trying to find a peaceful solution after months of bloody clashes and a failed...
‘Game of Thrones’ is over. What should you watch now?
More than 19 million people in the U.S. watched the final episode of “Game of Thrones,” making it the most viewed episode of any HBO show ever. That’s not counting people...
Madeleine Brand
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Adriana Cargill