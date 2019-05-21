What to watch on TV now that ‘Game of Thrones’ is over

Now that Game of Thrones is over, what is there to watch now?

Now that Game of Thrones is over, what is there to watch now? Photo credit: Mohamed Mahmoud Hassan/CC 2.0

More than 19 million people in the U.S. watched the final episode of “Game of Thrones,” making it the most watched episode of any HBO show ever. Now that the show is over, we get recommendations on what to watch: “Succession” on HBO, “Tuca & Bertie” on Netflix, “Fleabag” on Amazon Prime, and “Ramy” on Hulu.

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Adriana Cargill