Who will replace Theresa May as British Prime Minister?

Hosted by
Theresa May.

Theresa May. Credit: Arno Mikkor/CC BY 2.0.

Theresa May announced her resignation today, ending three years as British Prime Minister. Brexit marked her tenure from beginning to end. She was unable to carry out the will of the electorate and put it into motion.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Adriana Cargill, Gabriela Sierra Alonso