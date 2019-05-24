Theresa May announced her resignation today, ending three years as British Prime Minister. Brexit marked her tenure from beginning to end. She was unable to carry out the will of the electorate and put it into motion.
Who will replace Theresa May as British Prime Minister?
From this Episode:
Theresa May resigns. Who will replace her and can anyone manage Brexit?
Theresa May announced her resignation today, ending three years as British Prime Minister. Brexit marked her tenure from beginning to end. She was unable to carry out the...
9 min, 50 sec
How is Border Patrol handling the flu outbreak at a Texas migrant detention center?
Border Patrol stopped processing migrants temporarily at the agency’s largest detention center in McAllen, Tex. due to a flu outbreak. Nearly three dozen migrants fell ill...
7 min, 49 sec
The ‘American Taliban’ is out of prison, but have his views on Islam changed?
John Walker Lindh was released on Thursday after 17 years in federal prison. He was known as the American Taliban, captured on the battlefield in Afghanistan.
9 min, 8 sec
A review of Quentin Tarantino's new movie about Hollywood in the 1960s
A highly-anticipated summer movie is coming from director Quentin Tarantino. "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this week. It stars Brad...
11 min, 30 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Adriana Cargill, Gabriela Sierra Alonso