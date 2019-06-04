The Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority released this year's homeless count today. It shows a 12% increase in L.A. County since last year, meaning roughly 59,000 people are now living on the streets. There's a 16% increase for the City of LA.
Why has homelessness gotten worse in LA?
From this Episode:
Why isn't LA making more progress on solving homelessness?
The Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority released this year's homeless count today. It shows a 12% increase in L.A. County since last year, meaning roughly 59,000 people...
9 min, 41 sec
LA is turning into a giant landfill
LA Times Columnist Steve Lopez writes that Los Angeles has become “one giant trash receptacle.” The waste on the streets have fueled a growing rat infestation.
8 min, 23 sec
When will we get 5G?
5G is a cellular network that's supposed to be super fast -- the next evolution in mobile technology. President Trump promised to bring broadband internet through 5G...
9 min, 47 sec
The story of the Central Park Five, now a Netflix series directed by Ava DuVernay
It’s been 30 years since five teenage boys were wrongfully convicted of raping a white woman in New York’s Central Park. The story of the Central Park Five reverberated...
13 min, 40 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Adriana Cargill