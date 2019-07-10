Will U.S. women's soccer team win their fight for higher pay?

Carli Lloyd of the U.S. and teammates celebrate winning the Women's World Cup 2019 with the trophy. Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France. July 7, 2019.

Carli Lloyd of the U.S. and teammates celebrate winning the Women's World Cup 2019 with the trophy. Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France. July 7, 2019. Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo.

The U.S. women’s soccer team celebrated their World Cup victory with a parade in New York. Thousands of fans lined the streets to congratulate the two-time world champions. But the team is still fighting for equal pay. 

