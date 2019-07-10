The U.S. women’s soccer team celebrated their World Cup victory with a parade in New York. Thousands of fans lined the streets to congratulate the two-time world champions. But the team is still fighting for equal pay.
Will U.S. women's soccer team win their fight for higher pay?
From this Episode:
Will women soccer players finally earn the same pay as men?
The U.S. women’s soccer team celebrated their World Cup victory with a parade in New York,. Thousands of fans lined the streets to congratulate the two-time world champions....
10 min
Legal challenges to the Affordable Care Act
Obamacare appeared to be doomed at a key court hearing on Tuesday. A three-judge panel heard an appeal of a lower court ruling that struck down the law.
9 min, 59 sec
More than $400 billion needed to build seawalls to protect U.S. cities
It would cost $416 billion to build enough seawalls to protect American cities against rising sea levels. That's according to a new report by the Center for Climate...
9 min, 8 sec
White-nose syndrome reaches California, threatens bats
Some bats have white noses, and that's a sign of a disease that’s killed millions of bats across North America. Now it's arrived in California. White-nose syndrome is caused...
10 min, 7 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Adriana Cargill, Caitlin Plummer