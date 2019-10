John Bercow’s bellow roared through the chambers of the Palace of Westminster in London as he attempted to maintain order while Brexit unfolded. His bellow became an international meme this year.

As Speaker of the House of Commons, Bercow turned into a political celebrity with a brash style, flamboyant neckties, and a knack for needling the government.

But he’s scheduled to step down from his post at the end of this month and leave Parliament altogether.