Southern California’s largest utility company is suing Santa Barbara County for failing to prepare for last winter’s deadly debris flows. Award-winning author George Saunders believes fiction can help bring the country back together. And it’s been 50 years since an oil rig off the coast of Santa Barbara spilled 3 million gallons of crude oil into the Pacific and brought the environmental movement to the nation’s consciousness.
50 years after a massive spill, Santa Barbara remains tied to oil
50 years later, Santa Barbara’s relationship with oil remains tense
Next week marks 50 years since an oil rig off the coast of Santa Barbara spilled 3 million gallons of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean and brought the environmental movement...
Edison sues Santa Barbara County over last year’s mudslides
More than 75 lawsuits have been filed against Southern California Edison for igniting the Thomas Fire back in 2017, which set the stage for deadly debris flows in Montecito....
