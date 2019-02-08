Tensions flare in the town of Carpinteria over the smell of pot. A local air traffic controller, who went without pay during the government shutdown, reflects after attending the State of the Union Address. And a new documentary highlights Santa Barbara’s global influence in the world of surfing.
A small coastal town fights the growing stench — and footprint — of cannabis
A local cannabis grower responds to angry residents
The coastal town of Carpinteria is a snapshot of the idyllic, quiet California life. Its perfect climate has attracted flower and avocado growers for decades.
Furloughed Santa Barbara air traffic controller attends State of the Union
It’s a political tradition. Lawmakers invite someone to the State of the Union Address who has a personal stake in decisions made by the White House.
