DONATE!

close

A small coastal town fights the growing stench — and footprint — of cannabis

Hosted by  • 
Glass House Farms in Carpinteria.

Glass House Farms in Carpinteria. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes

Tensions flare in the town of Carpinteria over the smell of pot. A local air traffic controller, who went without pay during the government shutdown, reflects after attending the State of the Union Address. And a new documentary highlights Santa Barbara’s global influence in the world of surfing.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producer:
Kathryn Barnes

CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE