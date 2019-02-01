DONATE!

After the Borderline shooting, a fight for gun control

Protest art created by Ventura-based gun control activist Gracie Pekrul

The debate over gun control and gun shows heats up in Thousands Oaks after the Borderline shooting. A new documentary tells the controversial story behind a park that was once a cemetery in Ventura. And a rising Chicano musician returns home to Oxnard to support the local music scene.

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producer:
Kathryn Barnes

