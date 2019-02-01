The debate over gun control and gun shows heats up in Thousands Oaks after the Borderline shooting. A new documentary tells the controversial story behind a park that was once a cemetery in Ventura. And a rising Chicano musician returns home to Oxnard to support the local music scene.
After the Borderline shooting, a fight for gun control
Could a mass shooting end gun shows in Ventura County?
Three months after a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, politicians, concerned residents and students are holding a forum to share their stories...
A green space built on buried bodies: The story of Cemetery Park in Ventura
A new documentary tells the story of one of Ventura’s most popular downtown parks.
