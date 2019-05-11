City of Santa Barbara considers crackdown on city park behavior

A homeless couple relaxes at a Santa Barbara city park.

A homeless couple relaxes at a Santa Barbara city park. Photo Credit: Amarica Rafanelli, KCRW

Santa Barbara homeless will received more wrap-around services, but may also face tougher rules on city park behavior. One woman explores the culinary and social joys of eating out alone. The Squire Foundation partners with the Santa Barbara Public Market to bring the Short Edition Story Dispenser. The Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara brings multi-media artist James Benning’s show Quilts, Cigarettes & Dirt to Santa Barbara

Jonathan Bastian

Carolina Starin