Santa Barbara homeless will received more wrap-around services, but may also face tougher rules on city park behavior. One woman explores the culinary and social joys of eating out alone. The Squire Foundation partners with the Santa Barbara Public Market to bring the Short Edition Story Dispenser. The Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara brings multi-media artist James Benning’s show Quilts, Cigarettes & Dirt to Santa Barbara
City of Santa Barbara considers crackdown on city park behavior
From this Episode:
More services approved for homeless residents, but city parks may crackdown
Santa Barbara city attorney, Ariel Calonne, talked of issuing new injunctions aimed to curb disruptive and aggressive behaviors in Santa Barbara city parks.
8 min, 9 sec
The joys of dining out alone
Savoring a meal all by yourself comes with its unique joys. Of course, solo diners have always been a part of European cafe culture, and even some famous French artists have...
10 min, 14 sec
Story kiosk at the Santa Barbara Public Market offers literature on the go
The Short Edition Story Dispenser at the Santa Barbara Public market offers visitors a taste of bite-sized literature. The Squire Foundation project is a new public resource...
3 min, 4 sec
Credits
Host:
Jonathan Bastian
Producer:
Carolina Starin