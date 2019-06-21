County Supervisor responds to criticism over expanding cannabis farms

“I view the black market as a huge vector for human pain,” says Das Williams of his continued support for legal cannabis grow permits in the county.

Das Williams argues legal cannabis cultivation is good for the county.

Jonathan Bastian

Carolina Starin