Debris nets go up in the slide zones of Carpinteria and Montecito in an effort to save money and reduce mudslide risks. Large container ships are asked to voluntarily slow down as the pass through the Santa Barbara Channel during the summer to reduce coastal air pollution and reduce the risk of striking endangered whales.
Debris Flow Nets/Voluntary Vessel Speed Reduction Program
Debris flow nets installed in Montecito canyons
The impacts of the January 9, 2018 mudslides were so devastating that the affected communities band together for a plan to help prevent this from ever happening again.
