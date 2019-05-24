A memorial helps mark this week’s five year anniversary of the deadly Isla Vista shootings. Pest control issues crop up for avocado farmers in Carpinteria who neighbor with cannabis cultivators. And, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and Goleta all remain slow to issue permits for pot shops.
Memorial exhibition commemorates five-year anniversary of Isla Vista tragedy
Online exhibition commemorates 5 year anniversary of deadly Isla Vista shootings
“I’ll never forget the eerie silence,” says Lauren Trujillo co-curator of the online exhibit We Remember Them of the day she walked into her sorority house five years...
Pesticide controversies continue in Carpinteria between avocado farmers and marijuana growers.
Avocado farmers in Carpinteria neighboring cannabis growers face pest control issues this year. May is usually the month that many avocado farmers spray their trees with...
