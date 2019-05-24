Memorial exhibition commemorates five-year anniversary of Isla Vista tragedy

Hosted by
Memorial exhibition commemorates five-year anniversary of Isla Vista tragedy

Memorial exhibition commemorates five-year anniversary of Isla Vista tragedy Photo credit: Claire Bredenoord/Creator

A memorial helps mark this week’s five year anniversary of the deadly Isla Vista shootings. Pest control issues crop up for avocado farmers in Carpinteria who neighbor with cannabis cultivators. And, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and Goleta all remain slow to issue permits for pot shops.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producer:
Carolina Starin