The public weighs in on fracking California’s public lands. Gun shows will continue at Ventura County Fairgrounds. Trash collection rates rise in Santa Barbara. And a lifelong Santa Barbara forager shares his mushroom tales.
The public responds to potential new fracking permits on California’s public lands
The BLM hears from local citizens over using 1.6M acres public land for oil and gas projects
The Bureau of Land Management recently opened up comments on whether to issue new permits to frack over 1.6 million acres of California’s public lands for oil and gas.
Gun shows continue at Ventura County Fairgrounds
In Ventura, first amendment advocates faced off against those wanting to secure their own right to a safe and happy life.
Curbside service for garbage in Santa Barbara gets more expensive
The Tajiguas landfill is quickly running out of space. To address those concerns the City announced it will increase trash and recycling fees starting July 1. The move comes...
