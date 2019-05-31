The public responds to potential new fracking permits on California’s public lands

Hosted by
The public weighs in on fracking California’s public lands.

The public weighs in on fracking California’s public lands. Photo Credit: Nico Navarro

The public weighs in on fracking California’s public lands. Gun shows will continue at Ventura County Fairgrounds. Trash collection rates rise in Santa Barbara. And a lifelong Santa Barbara forager shares his mushroom tales.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producer:
Carolina Starin