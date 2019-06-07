Ventura approves a 24-hour homeless shelter. Marc McGinnes talks his new book “In Love with Earth”. And State Street gets cozy with some new shared commercial spaces.
Ventura to open its first 24-hour homeless shelter
From this Episode:
24-hour homeless shelter to open in Ventura
After a year of negotiations, Ventura approved its first 24-hour homeless shelter.
8 min, 45 sec
New book follows the birth of the environmental movement
In the new book “In Love with Earth”, local author and environmental lawyer, Marc McGinnes , talks about what emerged from the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill and its public...
14 min, 14 sec
Credits
Host:
Jonathan Bastian
Producer:
Carolina Starin