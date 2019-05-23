Iraq is accused of various provocations, and American ships and bombers are being sent to the Middle East. The consensus is that neither side wants war. But, National Security Advisor John Bolton did advocate bombing Iran before he joined the Trump White House, and the president has exchanged dire threats with Iranian leaders. The escalated rhetoric is confusing, and there’s a lot at stake for US allies in Europe. They’re still part of the nuclear deal Trump withdrew from; Iran wants their help in dealing with economic sanctions, and they have to maintain their business ties to the US.
Does the Trump White House want war with Iran?
