A matter of primary importance

California’s relevance is growing on the national stage. For years the nation’s most populous state was an afterthought in the presidential nomination process, with a June primary that typically came after the battles were decided. But now California has a March primary, and that means a lot more attention from the contenders. California’s outsized role in the Democratic Party also helps, according to Zocalo Public Square commentator Joe Mathews. What remains to be seen is what the state will do with its newfound clout.