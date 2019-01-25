Just vote no

Zócalo's Connecting California

If you weren’t happy with any of your choices for Congressperson, state Senator or even county assessor on the recent ballot, you might embrace a new idea that’s under consideration in a few places around the globe. It’s called “negative voting,” and it gives you the opportunity to vote “No” on the candidate you like least. The winner is the person with the highest tally after the “no” votes are subtracted from the “yes” ones. That may sound like a recipe for adding even more negativity into electoral politics, but Zocalo Public Square commentator Joe Mathews says it would actually do the opposite.