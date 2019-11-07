Thanks but no thanks

Thanksgiving is coming up and there is no better time for Californians to express gratitude. There are a million things to be thankful for this year but Zócalo Public Square commentator Joe Mathews says that the utility company PG&E should be on every resident’s list. From awakening the public to the challenges that the state faces — from climate change to deteriorating infrastructure — to unifying a polarized population against one common enemy, PG&E has done so much in so little time.