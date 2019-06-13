The power of community

Josiah Royce isn’t mentioned much in California schools any more. If we know him at all, it’s for the Romanesque building at UCLA that bears his name. The historian and philosopher died more than 100 years ago, but his intense focus on local community feels very new again in 21st Century California, according to Zocalo commentator Joe Mathews. He says Royce speaks deeply to our obsessions with health, inequality, equity, and politics in the places where we live.

