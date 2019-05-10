U.C. The Best

As it celebrates its 100 th birthday, UCLA can take pride in being the most important institute of higher education in the state.

Forget Berkeley, Stanford, Cal Tech and USC - UCLA is the university that best exemplifies and serves the state of California, according to Zocalo commentator Joe Mathews. He says UCLA’s scrappy origins, its rapid growth, and its history of overcoming obstacles to meet the needs of an evolving population set it apart. There are big challenges ahead for UCLA, including finding ways to educate more of the state’s deserving graduates. But as it moves into its second century, Mathews says UCLA is up to the task.

