U.C. The Best

Forget Berkeley, Stanford, Cal Tech and USC - UCLA is the university that best exemplifies and serves the state of California, according to Zocalo commentator Joe Mathews. He says UCLA’s scrappy origins, its rapid growth, and its history of overcoming obstacles to meet the needs of an evolving population set it apart. There are big challenges ahead for UCLA, including finding ways to educate more of the state’s deserving graduates. But as it moves into its second century, Mathews says UCLA is up to the task.