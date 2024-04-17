Help, I’m in love with a cowboy! with Elle Chase

I’m in a relationship, but I can’t stop thinking about the cowboy I met years ago…help! How common is it to have a sexless marriage? I’m Gen X, why are young people trying to date me?!

This week, sexologist and intimacy coach Elle Chase gives advice, busts sex myths, and shares why leaving her marriage was the right move. 

Myisha Battle

Andrea Bautista