I love my vibrator with Anna Lee

Hosted by
What dating app should I use? How do I talk to my partner about using sex toys together? Anna Lee, co-founder and CEO of Lioness, dishes advice and sex hacks.

Anna Lee, co-founder and CEO of Lioness, takes a break from engineering smart vibrators to dish advice. We talk about why you should see sex toys as collaborators, not competitors and how to move past sexual mishaps. Plus, Anna shares how her career has helped her learn to enjoy her body. 

Read the full transcript here

Need sex or relationship advice? Drop Myisha an email or voice memo at sexlife@kcrw.org. We might answer your question in a future episode. 

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Myisha Battle

Producer:

Andrea Bautista