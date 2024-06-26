I love my vibrator with Anna Lee

What dating app should I use? How do I talk to my partner about using sex toys together? How can I explore my sexuality as someone who had no sex ed?

Anna Lee, co-founder and CEO of Lioness, takes a break from engineering smart vibrators to dish advice. We talk about why you should see sex toys as collaborators, not competitors and how to move past sexual mishaps. Plus, Anna shares how her career has helped her learn to enjoy her body.

Read the full transcript here.

Need sex or relationship advice? Drop Myisha an email or voice memo at sexlife@kcrw.org. We might answer your question in a future episode.