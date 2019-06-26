David Trinidad: Swinging on a Star

David Trinidad’s Swinging on a Star is a two-part collection of poems that put the human in pop culture. Sweet and charming, haiku-like, The Flintstones-inspired poems populate the first part, “Bedrock at Night.” David Trinidad reads the second part’s longer poem, “Ode to Buddy Holly.” He discusses his literary career, and a theme of reviving the past. The titular song is played in its 1963 version, by Big Dee Irwin and Little Eva.