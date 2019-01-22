DONATE!

Diane Williams: The Collected Stories of Diane Williams

Author, Diane Williams

Author, Diane Williams Photo credit: Bill Hayward

The original and indescribable writing of Diane Williams is showcased in over three hundred dazzling new and previously published shorts fictions from six releases, The Collected Stories of Diane Williams. Her thrilling inexplicability is discussed, and three of her stories are read. She says she wants to write stories that teeter on the brink of understanding after rereadings. She is the founder and editor of the literary annual Noon.

Credits

Guest:
Diane Williams - Author

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Shawn Sullivan, Alan Howard

