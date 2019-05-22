Richard Powers: The Overstory

About the interdependence between humans and trees, Richard Powers found a place for the non-human in literary fiction with his new book, The Overstory. The reader’s interest and affection are captured by poignant and visceral characters who open a perspective larger than the domestic. Richard Powers says there is no separate thing called humanity, and no separate thing called nature: we’re either in the world, or we’re in some abstraction that will never satisfy us. Winner of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.