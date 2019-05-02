Tayari Jones: An American Marriage

Her fourth book, which took her six years to write, An American Marriage brought Tayari Jones to the attention of Oprah’s Book Club. As a result, her novels have become best sellers and reach a wider audience. Jones discusses having both the sensibilities of an urban person and a southern person. Guest Michael McKenzie, Executive PR Director of Algonquin Books, joins the discussion of regional and expansive literature. Judy Bloom makes a surprise appearance, rescuing Tayari Jones at a crucial moment in her career.