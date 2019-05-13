Terrance Hayes discusses the heat in poetry, and writing that takes us past our boundaries. His new book, seventy sonnets written in the first two hundred days of Trump's presidency, American Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin, flies out of the cages of literary, cultural, and historical forms. Poetry, being supreme, takes in the many sides of every issue: black, white; tolerant, racist; right, wrong.
Terrance Hayes: American Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin
