Terrance Hayes: American Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin

Hosted by
Author, Terrane Hayes

Author, Terrane Hayes Photo courtesy of the author.

Terrance Hayes discusses the heat in poetry, and writing that takes us past our boundaries. His new book, seventy sonnets written in the first two hundred days of Trump's presidency, American Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin, flies out of the cages of literary, cultural, and historical forms. Poetry, being supreme, takes in the many sides of every issue: black, white; tolerant, racist; right, wrong.

Credits

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Shawn Sullivan, Alan Howard