A book that takes place at the meeting point of the art, film, music, and literary world of a certain Los Angeles, during the transition between beat culture and 60s counterculture, written from the perspective of Tosh Berman as a teenager. Learn about the artistic morality of Tosh’s father, Wallace, an assemblage artist with great originality and notable admirers. Tosh’s mother Shirley acts as a bridge between popular culture and the avant-garde.
Living in Topanga, Tosh discovers rock music, science fiction, even magick (yes, with a ‘k’). Tosh: Growing Up in Wallace Berman’s World is a depiction of culture brought into Los Angeles from the rest of the world and remade to fit the special conditions and requirements of Los Angeles.
Photos by Christopher Ho.
Tosh Berman: Tosh: Growing Up in Wallace Berman’s World
Guest:
Tosh Berman - TamTam Books
Host:
Michael Silverblatt
Producers:
Shawn Sullivan, Alan Howard