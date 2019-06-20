A crisis of comedies at the box office

Amazon spent $13 million on the comedy 'Late Night' at Sundance, but it's first week of wide-release, the movie made only $5 million. That's bad news for Amazon, which ironically, could be part of the reason people are passing on comedies at the box office--Prime Video and other streamers like Netflix have trained people to expect easy entertainment at home. More and more, outings to the theater are reserved for big event-style movies. Streamers' constant comedy content--from rom coms to stand up specials--have changed the landscape. And while they've created perhaps more opportunities for writers and performers, the movie studios are now less likely to get behind a mid-budget comedy.