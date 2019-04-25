Abigail Disney calls out Disney CEO Robert Iger's astounding pay

Disney CEO Robert Iger took home more than $65 million last year--that's 1,424 times more than the median pay of a Disney worker. Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of Walt Disney's brother, called Iger out on Twitter and in a recent editorial. While media CEO pay tends to be higher than other industries, there is good reason to ask: how is such a huge pay gap between the median and the top justified? Disney hasn't really responded, but Abigail Disney recently tweeted that she'd heard the company was trying to dig up dirt on her.