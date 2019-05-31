An avalanche of big studios weigh in on Georgia abortion bill

At first it was just a couple of producers--David Simon, Nina Jacobson, Mark Duplass--who said they'd no longer work in Georgia because of the most recent bill that bans abortion after six weeks. Now, some much bigger names have gotten on board: Netflix, Disney, Warner Media and Comcast say they too would be reluctant to do business in Georgia if the bill is not struck down in courts. There's a robust debate--some producers say a boycott would unfairly punish the people working in the film industry in the state, but if the bill is ultimately overturned, no one will have to boycott anyway.