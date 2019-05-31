At first it was just a couple of producers--David Simon, Nina Jacobson, Mark Duplass--who said they'd no longer work in Georgia because of the most recent bill that bans abortion after six weeks. Now, some much bigger names have gotten on board: Netflix, Disney, Warner Media and Comcast say they too would be reluctant to do business in Georgia if the bill is not struck down in courts. There's a robust debate--some producers say a boycott would unfairly punish the people working in the film industry in the state, but if the bill is ultimately overturned, no one will have to boycott anyway.
An avalanche of big studios weigh in on Georgia abortion bill
Credits
Hosts:
Matthew Belloni, Kim Masters
Producer:
Kaitlin Parker