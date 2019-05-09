CBS censors itself

CBS cited fear for its executives on the ground in China as the reason behind censoring part of a recent episode of 'The Good Fight,' but there are business considerations as well. China is a massive market, and one CBS does not want to risk losing. 'The Good Fight' often features short, animated interludes that relate to the topic of the episode, but we don't know what was included in a recent segment about China because CBS ran a placard that said "CBS has censored this content." The creators of 'The Good Fight,' Michelle and Robert King, wanted the segment to run in full, CBS wanted to cut in entirely, so the placard was the compromise. China also recently censored 'Bohemian Rhapsody' to remove any gay content.