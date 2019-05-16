Checking in on the broadcast TV upfronts in the age of streaming

While the upfront presentations were held in many of the same familiar places across New York City with the networks trotting out their latest offerings, there were some marked difference from previous years. For one, it's the first upfronts following Disney's acquisition of most of Fox, which means the Disney presentation went on for hours, only getting to ABC at the very end. Also, Disney announced that they'd be taking control of Hulu, which will give them yet another streaming platform. On the CBS side of things--one of the most famous elements of past upfronts a breakfast hosted Leslie Moonves. That didn't happen this year--the former CEO was ousted following sexual misconduct allegations. Instead, top CBS exec Kelly Kahl took the breakfast reins. He faced tough questions about the CBS show 'Bull,' and the decision to bring it back after star Michael Weatherly was also accused of inappropriate sexual behavior.