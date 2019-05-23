Endeavor goes public, rocks Hollywood

In addition to WME, Endeavor also owns UFC, represents 60% of music festival headliners and seven of the wold's 10 highest-paid models. Its decision to go public could potentially upend the way the talent representation works in Hollywood. Endeavor has valued itself at $6 billion, and while a lot of agents will be made really rich, for the first time, the company will have to submit to quarterly reporters. All of this is happening in the middle of the battle with the WGA over packaging fees and self production--WME has been a huge proponent of both. Earlier this week, another agency, UTA, had indicated they'd be willing to start negotiating with the writers.