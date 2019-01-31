In a commitment to hire more women directors, Universal accepts the 4% challenge

The 4% refers to the number of women who have directed top-grossing films in recent years. Times Up is trying to boost that percentage an calling on studios and production companies to commit to hiring a woman to direct a feature within the next 18 months. And in another developing story, pressure to incorporate inclusion riders is coming from an interesting place--states issuing tax credits. Some states are talking about making it a requirement that projects now include a diversity plan when applying for tax credits. It's a tact we've not seen before, but those tax credits are a big deal, so the plan might have potential.