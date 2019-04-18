DONATE!

close

WGA files suit against major talent agencies

Hosted by ,
The battle between the Writers Guild and the talent agencies is going to court. The lawsuit filed by the WGA alleges that TV packaging fees are a breach of fiduciary duty and illegal under state and federal law.

An already intense conflict has moved into outright war as the WGA takes the four major talent agencies--WME, CAA, UTA and ICM--to court over packaging fees. The suit comes after thousands of WGA members fired their agents after the agencies refused to comply with a new WGA code of conduct that gets rid of packaging fees, which have been a windfall for the agencies over the years, but left writers with far less money than they would have earned under a more traditional 10% commission system. Eight individual writers, including David Simon, are also named in as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Credits

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni, Kim Masters

Producer:
Kaitlin Parker

CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE