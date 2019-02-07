In a high profile example of MeToo impacting dealmaking, Amazon is trying to terminate a rich deal with filmmaker Woody Allen, made by former head of Amazon Studios Roy Price. Price has since left Amazon following his own MeToo allegations against him, and Amazon would like to distance itself from Allen. But Allen claims Amazon knew about the "baseless" claims against him when they made the deal in the first place.
Woody Allen sues Amazon for trying to get out of its massive movie deal
