Yearning for love with adrienne maree brown

Am I just another scary straight guy? How do I find pleasure in a world that feels devastating? I’m yearning for intimacy!

adrienne maree brown is an author and activist. Their latest book Loving Corrections is about the importance of holding people and systems accountable to create honest relationships. adrienne joins Myisha to talk about why men shouldn’t solely rely on other men for dating advice and yearning for connection.

Read the full transcript here.

