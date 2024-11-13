Will I ever love again? with Luke Franchina

I want to leave my partner, but I feel guilty! When will I know I’m over my breakup? How do I find monogamous relationships as a gay man?

Luke Franchina is the internet’s favorite bestie. This week, he joins Myisha to talk about knowing when to leave a relationship and healing from a breakup. Plus, Luke shares what he learned about himself through his divorce.

Read the full transcript here.

Resources mentioned in this episode:

Attached by Amir Levine and Rachel Heller



The Relationship Cure by John M. Gottman and Joan DeClaire

Want sex or relationship advice? Drop Myisha an email or voice memo at sexlife@kcrw.org. We might answer your question in a future episode.