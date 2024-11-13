Will I ever love again? with Luke Franchina

Hosted by
Will I ever love again? This week, content creator Luke Franchina joins Myisha to talk about the path to healing post-breakup.

I want to leave my partner, but I feel guilty! When will I know I’m over my breakup? How do I find monogamous relationships as a gay man? 

Luke Franchina is the internet’s favorite bestie. This week, he joins Myisha to talk about knowing when to leave a relationship and healing from a breakup. Plus, Luke shares what he learned about himself through his divorce. 

Read the full transcript here

Resources mentioned in this episode: 

Want sex or relationship advice? Drop Myisha an email or voice memo at sexlife@kcrw.org. We might answer your question in a future episode.

Credits

Host:

Myisha Battle

Producer:

Andrea Bautista