Good luck, bb gayz! with AmbersCloset

I’m new to dating other women! Is it ok to look for traits my ex had in future partners? How do I deal with an ex who keeps sending me mixed signals?

Amber Whittington, aka AmbersCloset, is a content creator and LGBTQ+ activist. This week, she joins Myisha to talk about being true to yourself as a baby gay. Plus, Amber shares how an ex helped her through her grief.

Read the full transcript here.

Need sex or relationship advice? Drop Myisha an email or voice memo at sexlife@kcrw.org. We might answer your question in a future episode.