I love him, but I feel trapped! with Matteo Lane & Nick Smith

Hosted by
Will I regret having sex with only one person my whole life? Comedians Matteo Lane and Nick Smith join Myisha to talk about monogamy and hooking up.

My ex-friend is hooking up with my brother-in-law! Will I regret having sex with only one person my whole life? Is it okay to get back in touch with an old flame?

Matteo Lane and Nick Smith are comedians, frenemies, and hosts of the I Never Liked You Podcast. They join Myisha to talk about redefining monogamy and revisiting an old hookup. Plus, Matteo and Nick share their funniest sex mishaps. 

Credits

Host:

Myisha Battle

Producer:

Andrea Bautista