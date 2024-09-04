I love him, but I feel trapped! with Matteo Lane & Nick Smith

My ex-friend is hooking up with my brother-in-law! Will I regret having sex with only one person my whole life? Is it okay to get back in touch with an old flame?

Matteo Lane and Nick Smith are comedians, frenemies, and hosts of the I Never Liked You Podcast. They join Myisha to talk about redefining monogamy and revisiting an old hookup. Plus, Matteo and Nick share their funniest sex mishaps.

Need sex or relationship advice? Drop Myisha an email or voice memo at sexlife@kcrw.org. We might answer your question in a future episode.