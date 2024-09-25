More than friends with Jordan Gonsalves

Should I tell my friend I have feelings for them? Do I tell the guy I’m seeing that I had an OnlyFans? Is it time to leave my relationship?

Jordan Gonsalves hosts But We Loved, a podcast that dives into queer history through conversations with LGBTQ+ elders. Jordan joins Myisha to talk about crushes on friends and toxic relationships. Plus, Jordan shares his dating horror story.

Read the full transcript here.

Want sex or relationship advice? Drop Myisha an email or voice memo at sexlife@kcrw.org. We might answer your dilemma in a future episode.