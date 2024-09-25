More than friends with Jordan Gonsalves

I’m falling for my friend! Journalist Jordan Gonsalves joins Myisha to talk about the messy, but real feelings that come up when you’re crushing on a friend.

Should I tell my friend I have feelings for them? Do I tell the guy I’m seeing that I had an OnlyFans? Is it time to leave my relationship? 

Jordan Gonsalves hosts But We Loved, a podcast that dives into queer history through conversations with LGBTQ+ elders. Jordan joins Myisha to talk about crushes on friends and toxic relationships. Plus, Jordan shares his dating horror story.

Want sex or relationship advice? Drop Myisha an email or voice memo at sexlife@kcrw.org. We might answer your dilemma in a future episode.

Myisha Battle

Andrea Bautista, Myriam-Fernanda Alcala Delgado