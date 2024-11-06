Non-monogamy training wheels with Brandon Kyle Goodman

How do I leave my cheating partner? Will I ever find love? Is there intimacy in non-monogamy?

Brandon Kyle Goodman returns to the show to help us get through this messy election week and to talk about their new podcast, Tell Me Something Messy. Myisha and Brandon get into why research is your friend in non-monogamy and how sexual liberation isn’t linear. Plus, Brandon shares what non-monogamy has taught them about love.

Tell Me Something Messy is part of iHeartMedia’s Outspoken Podcast Network. New episodes air weekly on Thursdays.

