Is my partner addicted to porn? with Tomás Mier

I’m sick of dating apps but it’s hard to meet people in person! How do I talk to my partner about his porn habits without sounding like a prude? And when do I pose the infamous: ‘what are we?’

Tomás Mier, Rolling Stone journalist and pop culture content creator, talks Only Fans and queer dating with Myisha. Plus, he shares his own dating standards including when to bring a partner to family dinner.

