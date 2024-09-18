Retiring from kinky sex with Brontez Purnell

I love kinky sex, but I need a break! Is faking an orgasm evil or generous? How do I get my libido back?

Author Brontez Purnell writes about sex and queerness. His book ‘100 Boyfriends’ was awarded the 2022 Lambda Literary Award in Gay Fiction. Brontez joins Myisha to talk kinky sex in midlife and if it’s ever okay to fake an orgasm. Plus, Brontez shares what he doesn’t tolerate in relationships.

Read the full transcript here.

Need sex or relationship advice? Drop Myisha an email or voice memo at sexlife@kcrw.org. We might answer your question in a future episode.